6:14 by ZLHR Have your say: Pastor Mugadza endures second night in police custody

REMNANT Pentecostal Church leader Pastor Phillip Patrick Mugadza will on Tuesday 17 January 2017 spend his second night in police custody after he was arrested on Monday 16 January 2017 and charged with insulting President Robert Mugabe after he allegedly prophesied that the ZANU PF party leader will die this year.