Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 30th January to 2nd February

Monday 30th January at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development
Oral evidence from ZIMDEF [the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund]
Venue: Committee Room No. 3
Clerk: Mrs Hazvina
Monday 30th January at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
Oral evidence on the increase in data tariffs from POTRAZ, Econet, NetOne, Telecel and Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Clerk: Mr Munjenge
Thursday 2nd February at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture
Oral evidence from Zimbabwe Cricket on its programmes, activities and challenges
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Clerk: Mr Munjenge
Members of the public may attend these meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.
The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
