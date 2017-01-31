31.1.2017 5:58
Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 30th January to 2nd February

There are only three open committee meetings this week. Details are given below, as just received from Parliament.

Monday 30th January at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development

Oral evidence from ZIMDEF [the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund]

Venue:  Committee Room No.  3

Clerk: Mrs Hazvina

Monday 30th January at 2 pm

Portfolio Committee: Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services

Oral evidence on the increase in data tariffs from POTRAZ, Econet, NetOne, Telecel and Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Thursday 2nd February at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture

Oral evidence from  Zimbabwe Cricket on its programmes, activities and challenges

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Members of the public may attend these meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak.  If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets.  Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

