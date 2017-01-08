6:11 by Ngomakurira Have your say: No longer at ease

“If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill him!” If you think you know the Buddha and understand him, kill the idea. The Buddha is beyond easy packaging. The religions of the East – Zen, Buddhism and Hinduism – value the practice of enlightenment. The whole aim of religion is to awaken the human spirit so that it is not satisfied with ordinary life but strives to reach a higher state of consciousness. But do not think it is an easy journey. The goal is always beyond you. If you think you understand God it is a sure sign you don’t.