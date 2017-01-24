On the issue of the potential xenophobic attacks in South Africa as currently circulating in Social Media, much as one may sympathise with foreigners and Nigeians in particular, the introduction of Boko Haram is sad and incomprehensible, given that they are a group that has terrorised fellow Nigerians in unprovoked attacks. To quote from one clip in Social Media: “We are very much aware of ongoing threats circulating in Social media that a group of local South Africans are planning another attack on foreign nationals. So as a group of people from different countries we have also started mobilising ourselves and ready for these people. We can,t just watch them killing us like flies. So this is our plan: We Nigerians has contacted our brothers back home who are in Dangerous Boko Harum group to help us. Weapons are starting to creep in as from next month“.
Nigerians’ alleged response to potential South African xenophobic attacks are unacceptable
