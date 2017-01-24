5:25 by Benjamin Takavarasha Have your say: Nigerians’ alleged response to potential South African xenophobic attacks are unacceptable

In general, alerts and/or supposedly news items circulating in Social Media have to be taken with a pitch of salt except if authenticated by bona fide media outlets. On the latter however, exception must be made when it comes to potential xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, especially as they have proved accurate in the past. I would hope that law enforcing agencies in South Africa take them seriously by way of preventative moves and/or preemptive moves and contingency plans in the eventuality