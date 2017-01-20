6:05 by ZLHR Have your say: Jail time for Pastor Mugadza as magistrate dismisses freedom bid

HARARE Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu on Thursday 19 January 2017 denied bail to Remnant Pentecostal Church leader Pastor Phillip Patrick Mugadza, who was arrested on Monday 16 January 2017 and charged with criminal nuisance after he allegedly prophesied that President Robert Mugabe will die this year.