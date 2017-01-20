11:23 by Platform for Youth Development Trust Have your say: Incessant rains raise a flood scare in Chipinge as Save River overflows

In the face of potential floods due to incessant rains, Platform for Youth Development community monitors are on high alert, tracking the thread of the destruction in Chipinge. Reports that are coming from the monitors are to the effect that unplastered houses and Blair toilets are collapsing in areas such as Rimbi, Muumbe, Zamchiya, Mabee and Chinyamukwakwa.