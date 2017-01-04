IM Jere wins Zim Open 2016-17

Rank SNo. Name Rtg FED Pts BH.
1 1 JERE DANIEL 2376 ZIM 8 39½
2 8 ZIOME MUNASHE 1944 ZIM 6½ 40½
3 2 MASANGO SPENCER 2198 ZIM 6½ 39½
4 69 MUKOVHIYA TERRENCE 2005 ZIM 6 45
5 7 JEMUSSE ZHEMBA 2035 ZIM 6 42½
6 57 MAPURANGA VITALIS 0 ZIM 6 42
7 11 NCUBE SIFISO 1905 ZIM 6 37½
8 14 CHIMBWANDA PANASHE 1786 ZIM 6 37
9 4 CHIMBAMU ELISHA 2130 ZIM 6 36½
10 71 MUSEKIWA MICHAEL 0 ZIM 6 33½
11 76 MWADZURA ROY 0 ZIM 5½ 44½
12 3 MUSHORE EMARALD 2170 ZIM 5½ 44
13 33 DAPETHA PRINCE 0 ZIM 5½ 39
International Master Daniel Jere of Zambia won the just ended Zimbabwe Open which was hosted at the POSB Causeway canteen from the 31st of December to 2 January 2017. The tourney was a 8 round tourney in which Jere won all his games defeating some of the country’s top players in the mould of Jemba Zhemusse, Emerald Mushore and Elisha Chimbamu, white washing all his opponents.
He has had a rich vein of form in Southern Africa for some time now. Zim Open was the only major tourney which had elluded him for some time and Zimbabwe was not his best hunting ground for the best results. Munashe Ziome, and Spencer Masango were tied on second position with 6,5 points, while on the fourth position there was a 7 way tie for the position with players tied on 6 points among them was Elisha Chimbamu, Terence Mukovhiya, Michael Musekiwa, Vitalis Mapuranga, Ncube Sifiso, Zhemba Zhemusse and Panashe Chimbwanda. Sifiso Ncube and Panashe Chimbwanda were the best scholars while Roy Mwadzura finished with 5,5 points in the same category to cap a fine performance as the scholars are rising. This shows that the scholars are doing very well against the coaches as well as seasoned foreign players of repute.
Vitalis Mapuranga pulled a trigger and defeated Emerald Mushore after he had drawn against Elisha Chimbamu in some pulsating games. Prince Dapetha the veteran from Manicaland pulled one of the tournament surprises when he defeated Spencer Masango in one of his most prized career wins of repute. He also defeated Epah Jere the wife of the winner in another well calculated game of the day. Valentine Pasipanodya was the best lady with 5/8 points .She defeated Langton Mwanza of Midlands State University in another interesting game.
The tournament was run by Clive Mpambela assisted by Elton Mhangarayi and Ivan Chivese. It was a house full and the zeal among the young chess players has grown so much. Best players will come from this generation, and more exciting chess will be the result. This year is going to be a very interesting chess playing year.