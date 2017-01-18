16:01 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: HZT condemns the assault of Bikita West by-election Candidate

Heal Zimbabwe condemns the assault of National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate in the Bikita West by election, Madock Chivasa and his election agent, Thomas Mudzamiri on the night of 17 January 2017. The two were attacked by 10 unidentified ZANU PF youths at Nyika growth point.