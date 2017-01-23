5:55 by Vigil Have your say: Grace the Trump of Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

The $1.35 million diamond recently bought by Grace Mugabe was only the sparkler on top of a $7.5 million spending spree. Apart from the diamond, Grace is known to have also recently paid $4.5 million for a large property in Borrowdale close to the mansion where the Mugabes live, in preference to State House.