10:50 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Government must pay 2016 bonuses

Having been birthed by the labour movement, amongst other key founding partners, the MDC is a social democratic political party that is passionately concerned about the welfare of the working class ; civil servants included. Thus, the issue of whether or not civil servants should be paid their annual bonuses for the year 2016 is certainly beyond debate. All civil servants deserve to be paid their 2016 annual bonuses as a matter of urgency.