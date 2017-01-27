9:28 by Edgar Gweshe Have your say: CHRA educates residents on illegality of debt collectors

As debt collectors continue to wreak havoc in Harare, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) in conjunction with the Community Water Alliance (CWA) on January 26, 2017 held a community meeting in the high density suburb of Glen Norah with the objective of educating residents on the illegality of debt collection by their local authority.