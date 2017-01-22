Chivaviro’s new gospel video

The video features a collaboration of top local musicians like Leonard Zhakata, Blessing Shumba, Mathias Mhere, Agatha Murudzwa, Olinda Marova, Josh Kays and his wife Juliet as well as South Africans Muzi, Putuma and Zandie.
Chivaviro, the man behind the hit song Ebenezer said that the collaboration on the video was another blessing from the Lord. In an interview from his base in South Africa, Chivaviro said: “This is our second collaboration since the hit Ebenezer. This video is one of the best so far, in terms of quality and artistes and fans.”
The video is already a hit on youtube.
“There is power in collaboration and the results are plain to see,” he added.
His previous hit Ebenezer paved the way to his meteoric rise to stardom. Chivaviro has established himself as one of gospel music’s symbols. He has truly taken the gospel music scene by storm.
The hit Ebenezer has scooped many local and international musical awards. Last year Chivaviro bagged three awards at the Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards where he won the Song of the Year, Best Song Writer and Best Produced Album.
The song also took the prize as the best collaboration at the Trumpet Africa Gospel Music Awards (TAGMA) in Pretoria, S A.
It is the aim and purpose of TAGMA to honour gospel music artists in Africa and to bestow awards to deserving artists.Featured