Bikita West Violence Escalates

The sickly Mahofa told ruling party supporters who gathered at Gwindingwi Primary School on Wednesday to vote “wisely” or else suffer the consequences.
“Haa, munozviziva, muno hamusi mekutamba namo (You all know it. This is not a constituency to play silly games). Kune vamwe vakatsakatika muno umu gore riya, munoriziva. Handei tinovhota zvakanaka. (There are some who disappeared in this constituency as you know. Let us go and vote wisely,” she bellowed.
Mahofa’s remarks appeared have been aimed at reminding supporters of the bloody and fiercely-contested 2001 Bikita West by-election, when Retired Colonel Claudius Makova battled it out with the MDC’s Bonny Pakai.
The titanic contest turned large parts of the constituency into a war zone, as Zanu PF officials went for MDC supporters, leading to the injury and displacement of scores of villagers.
An MDC activist, Amos Mutongi, was also said to have been murdered by Zanu PF thugs, all of whom are still at large.
“Muno, munonetsa kutamba namo. Ukada kutamba nemadh**** pasina mvura unoshaiwa pekumagezera. Unofamba uchinhuwa. (This party has no room for funny business. Anyone who dares to do that will find themselves in deep trouble), she said.
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition yesterday warned that the violence in Bikita West is reminiscent of the 27 June 2008 election fiasco and will form the nature of elections in 2018.
