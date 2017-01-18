Bikita West Violence Escalates

Bikita West: National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) Candidate for the Bikita West byelection Madock Chivasa was attacked by suspected ZANU PF youths in Bikita last night and his Chief Election Agent, Thomas Mudzamiri is said to have been shot at several times. The attack on Mr Chivasa follows a stern warning on opposition parties and residents by Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa (ZANU PF).