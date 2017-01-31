Alert: Attack on #Tajamuka Activist

The assailants accused Mezah of being a troublemaker and an undesirable element in society who was mobilizing protests against the government of President Robert Mugabe. When Mezah remained defiant and told the assailants that he was operating well within his freedom of association and expression, a scuffle ensued resulting in him being attacked and sustaining injuries on his eye.
Mezah said he had not yet made a police report, as he wanted to first seek medical attention. ZPP referred him to Counselling Services Unit were he received initial treatment and was referred to an eye specialist.
The Zimbabwean constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression and political rights. Political activists are supposed to respect these freedoms and refrain from attacking those who may hold divergent political views. It is the duty of political parties to ensure that their members do not infringe on other citizens’ rights.
As the country braces for 2018 elections, the ZPP urges law enforcement agents to be on the lookout for these human rights violations which have an effect of discrediting elections. Perpetrators must be prosecuted to send the correct message to would be political violence perpetrators.
ZPP is a Non Governmental Organisation that was founded in 2000 by a group of faith based and human rights NGOs working and interested in human rights and peace-building initiatives. ZPP has become a vehicle for civic interventions in times of political crises. In particular, ZPP seeks to monitor and document incidents of human rights violations and breaches of peace.
