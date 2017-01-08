5:45 by News24 Have your say: 2017 guide to surviving Mugabe’s Zimbabwe – what would SAs look like?

Would it premature to generate a ‘How to Survive SA in 2017?’guide? Things may not be as dire as in Zimbabwe, subject of the survival guide below, but even a tongue-in-cheek (many a true word spoken in jest) local guide would probably go down well. We don’t have to hoard our cash as ATM and over-the-counter limits are reduced weekly, we’re not so desperately hard-up that we daren’t march the streets or crowd the gates of parliament for fear of police injury (hospital costs) or having to drum up bail money.