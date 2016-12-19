Zimbabweland’s festive 20 – 2016 edition

I’ve recently returned from Zimbabwe, visiting our research sites in Mvurwi, Matobo and Masvingo. The rains have started, as always tentatively, but much better than last year, when El Nino struck. Its consequences are still being felt, with water tables yet to be replenished and dam levels dangerously low (Mtirikwi reputedly at 5% as the sugar estates in the Lowveld try to keep going). Many people in the dryland communal areas in the south of the country are relying on handouts, but at the same time are busy preparing their fields for the new season.