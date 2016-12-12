‘We are Zimbabwe’ – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Now we hear the same thing from the Zanu PF elite. ‘We are Zimbabwe’ was the response of Grace Mugabe’s son and son-in-law to protests when they illegally seized three properties in Harare. In effect: ‘you can do nothing about it. We can do whatever we want.’
Court documents about Grace’s purchase of a $1.3 million diamond ring last year – said to be a wedding anniversary present from Mugabe – showed the complete contempt with which the Mugabe mafia regard the rule of law.
The properties belonging to a Lebanese diamond dealer were seized in a dispute after Grace decided she didn’t want the ring after all. Perhaps the diamond was too small.
Among the questions we want an answer to are: how was Grace able to send the $1.3million to Dubai from her Harare bank despite exchange controls? When she decided she didn’t want the ring, how could she so confidently order the repayment to be deposited in a Dubai bank account rather than returned to Harare – when this amounted to illegal externalisation of money?
This episode will not amuse people queuing for hours outside banks trying to withdraw their own money to buy food. But it will show them why there are no dollars in circulation. Perhaps they must just accept that this is their fate under Zanu PF: there is no corruption or illegality by the masters if they own the state.
Other points
- The implications of Mugabe’s ownership of the state are spelt out in an article by MDC T MP Eddie Cross: ‘The threat of change to transformation’ (see: http://zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/834-the-threat-of-change-to-transformation).
- The determination of Zanu PF to maintain their hold on power at any cost is clear from remarks by psycho minister Josaya Hungwe that the army will make sure that Zanu PF wins the 2018 elections (see: http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit-m-zanu-pf-will-unleash-army-to-defend-mugabe-rule-hungwe/).
- People will no doubt be comforted by the Herald’s assurance that, despite the bond notes, Zimbabwe has ‘the strongest currency in Africa’ (see: http://www.news24.com/Africa/Zimbabwe/zimbabwe-has-the-strongest-currency-in-africa-state-media-20161207).
- They will no doubt also be reassured by the Herald’s assurance that ‘Zanu PF’s largest external district Zanu PF United Kingdom and Europe, has endorsed President Mugabe as the party’s sole candidate for the presidential election’ (see: http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit-m-diasporans-endorse-president-for-2018-polls/).
- We at the Vigil didn’t notice any Zanu PF cadres today when we observed twenty-one months since Zimbabwean activist Itai Dzamara was abducted and murdered by military intelligence for protesting against Mugabe and ZanU PF.
