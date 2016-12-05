7:03 by Radio VOP Have your say: Zanu PF will unleash army to defend Mugabe rule – Hungwe

Masvingo - ZANU PF's most senior member in Masvingo province and Psychomotor minister, Josaya Hungwe has said his party will not hesitate to hire the services of soldiers to thwart the opposition's chances and make sure the ruling party retains power in the 2018 elections.