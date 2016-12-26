8:35 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Welcome to this great occasion!

On a dull day occupied with ordinary work and no great celebration in sight he would be studying the crossword with intense concentration. As you entered the room you would be greeted with, “Welcome to this great occasion!” You would search your mind for a moment to see what was great about it and soon remember that every moment of every day was “great” for this 90 year old man.