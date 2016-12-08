Union supports journalists

The workshop was organised by ZUJ and visionary and strategic blogging expert, Bethel Goka as well as other experts facilitated at the workshop.
For an industry in which the greatest public service is to unearth malpractice and corruption at all levels of society and to hold both private and public personnel to account, veteran facilitators delivered and uncovered ancient truths for modern journalists, showing them excellent examples of good and bad blogging.
In his welcoming remarks outlining the ZUJ’s objectives, programmes officer, Eric Matingo highlighted the high number of unemployed journalists roaming the streets and doing menial jobs. This could all change if they effectively embraced blogging as it has the potential to narrow the gap.
“As ZUJ we believe that instead of crying over no jobs and media companies not employing, we should embark on blogging and become the masters of our own destinies. Anyone out there can try and do the same but as journalist you are at an advantage. As long as you maintain professional standards and retain your credibility because these are the hallmarks of good media reporting and will build trust in society,” said Matingo.
Facilitator, Goka said that it is imperative for journalists like ‘Fourth Estate’ to lead by example, to utilise social media with a professional niche and strive to keep society knowledgeable about all aspects of life.
“I think there is a need for bloggers to create the transparency and accountability that we expect and demand from our governments, from business and society,” said Goka.
The blog technocrat added that workshops scheduled to be held in Gweru, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Mutare were designed to equip journalist to use the internet and technology to expand their influence and hopefully make a living from it.
Journalists received practical training in how to start and manage a blog, how to successfully maintain an online presence, grow a website, generate an income and the necessary safety procedures to follow.
“ZUJ has shown that it cares for journalists, both the seasoned and the upcoming. It is commendable. They have now been enabled to safely establish, maintain and earn a living through a news blog,” said Vongai Hove from The Times.Featured