Travesty of justice

The MDC has been utterly shocked and dismayed by Justice Chinembiri Bhunu’s decision to sentence our cadres,Yvonne Musarurwa and Tungamirai Madzokere together with former national executive member,Last Maengehama, to undergo twenty years imprisonment with labour after convicting the trio of the crime of murder with actual intent.
Right from the outset, this case has been heavily politicised essentially because the learned judge took more than three years to convict our comrades after a lengthy trial.
As a party, we maintain that our comrades are not guilty of the crime of murder nor of any competent verdict thereunder. As such, our legal team has already been instructed to note an appeal against both conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.The sentence of twenty years imprisonment with labour induces a sense of shock and outrage.
We are convinced that at the end of the day,justice in this particular case will not only be done but will be seen to be done. Our comrades did not murder the police officer as found by the trial judge. We are absolutely convinced that our comrades will be cleared very soon and also that they will be admitted to bail pending appeal against both conviction and sentence.
One of the biggest threats to the rule of law in Zimbabwe is the blatant politicisation of the criminal justice delivery system. Over the years, many MDC cadres have been victimised and unfairly criminalised by a criminal justice delivery system that is biased against anyone who is a political opponent of the oppressive and corrupt Zanu PF regime.
We will continue to show solidarity with our three cadres all the way until such a time that they are absolved of any criminal liability.
It is obvious that Yvonne Musarurwa, Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengehama are being unfairly and cruelly victimised for their resolute and consistent defiance against Zanu PF brutality, political oppression and tyranny. Where there is a will there is a way. The democratic and peaceful struggle against the Zanu PF dictatorship shall continue unabated.
MDC: Equal Opportunities For All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson