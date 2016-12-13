7:28 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Steady progress on the construction of a clinic in Zaka District.

The residents have acknowledged positive developments towards health issues in Zaka District. The Public officials in Zaka district have been non responsive to the plight of citizens in the district before the implementation community monitoring and engagement process with COTRAD Action for Accountability Groups (AAGs). The Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) AAGs social audits survey revealed that, the district have limited heath centres and people are travel long in order to access healthcare from Musiso and Ndanga the only main Hospitals in Zaka district.