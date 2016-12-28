9:47 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Providing Health Services for all

I have been amazed at what major Western Nations spend on health services. The US and the UK are world leaders in this field and treat health delivery as a major part of State finances, certainly several times what they spend on defense and security. It is no wonder that modern economies generate over half – perhaps as much as 70 per cent of national GDP from services. Despite this, millions of people, even in the most wealthy of States, suffer from poor health services and unaffordable treatment.