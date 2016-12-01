1.12.2016 14:14
by Veritas

The President’s State of the Nation Address has been Postponed to Next Tuesday

The Clerk of Parliament has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances the State of the Nation address by the President has been postponed from this afternoon to Tuesday 6th December. President Mugabe flew to Cuba earlier this week following the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

ParliamentBoth Houses of Parliament will instead meet this afternoon for ordinary sittings.

Bond Notes Bill Update

As expected, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development introduced the Bill in the National Assembly on Tuesday 29th November.   The Bill was immediately referred to the Parliamentary Legal Committee as required by Standing Orders.  The committee was due to meet this morning.

