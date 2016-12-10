12:30 by Jera Have your say: Does Mugabe know the state of the nation?

This week, several important people drove all the way to Harare from the furthest corners of the country – Kariba, Chiredzi, Mutare, Beitbridge. They all converged in their Ford Rangers, Mercedes Benz E Classes and Range Rovers at Nelson Mandela and Third Street, Parliament Building. In these days of fuel supply uncertainty, they had set aside a jerry can or two for this important trip to Harare. The national anthem played, while these important men and women stood at attention. Robert Mugabe managed to get to the podium, without tripping over his shoe laces. Then the moment that everybody had been waiting for arrived. And he delivered... nothing.