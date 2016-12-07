15:02 by Crisis Publications Have your say: Mugabe confirms tough times ahead for Zim

On December 6, 2016 President Robert Mugabe delivered a damp squib State Of the Nation Address (SONA) which has all but confirmed that the 92 year old leader and his Zanu (PF) party are out of touch with reality and have little, if anything to offer in as much as resolving the Zimbabwean crisis is concerned.