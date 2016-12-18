11:40 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Liking the direction

Human society is marked by Christianity for ever. Whether we are pre-Christian, lapsed Christian, post-Christian or just Christian, one way or another our society has changed us as a result of the coming of Jesus of Nazareth. Christianity, together with other faiths, has been the cause of great suffering and injustice. But that is due to the distortion of faith by manipulators who have found it a powerful weapon to galvanize armies and systems of oppression. Anything, from dynamite to religion, can be misused.