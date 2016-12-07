14:23 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Health delivery system in intensive care in Zaka district

On all indicators of health Masvingo province lags behind with districts like Zaka severely affected. There are two main hospitals; Ndanga District Hospital run by the government and Musiso Hospital at St. Anthony's Mission run by Masvingo Catholic Diocese. There are several primary health centres (clinics) established or extended with donor funding across the district and the includes Fube, Siyawareva, Nyagambu, Chinyabako and Manhubvu.