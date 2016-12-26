10:44 by Vigil Have your say: Expensive holiday season – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 24th December 2016

As Zimbabweans tighten their belts at another bleak Christmas, President Mugabe is taking a month-long rest in Singapore. He left Harare by chartered plane on 20th December accompanied by his family, aides, security people and $6 million from the Reserve Bank which will have to last them until the end of January.