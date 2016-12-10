12:26 by PDP Communications Have your say: CODE statement on the 2017 budget

The 2017 Budget theme was titled “Pushing the Frontiers of Production Across All Sectors of the Economy”, and unfortunately this budget dismally fails to seriously address the relevant issues, and instead, entrenches the country deeper into a police state with 23% of it being in the Office of the President, Defence and Home Affairs. Added to this, a significant portion of the expenditure seeks to oil the ZANU PF looting machine at the expense of creating a sustainable income and employment for our citizens. Any budget that seeks to increase production capacity must address these following fundamental areas…