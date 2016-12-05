Coalitions can only be driven by the people

The MDC passionately believes in a people – driven as opposed to a leaders – driven political discourse. Whilst we appreciate that a coalition of opposition political parties,if carefully structured and strategically implemented, can give the Zanu PF dictatorship a crushing and humiliating defeat in a free and fair election, the MDC is acutely mindful of the need to always take into consideration the interests of the majority of the toiling masses of Zimbabwe whenever an electoral coalition pact is to be entered into.
President Morgan Tsvangirai is personally handling the issue of coalition discussions and deliberations with similar minded opposition political parties. Our leader is a tried and tested fighter for democratic governance in Zimbabwe and we have absolutely no doubt in our minds that he is perfectly able and indeed,capable,of making the necessary consultations that will ultimately lead to the creation of an electoral coalition pact that will send Zanu PF to the cleaners in the do – or – die harmonised elections to be held in 2018.
The MDC,together with 17 or so other opposition political parties,is participating in the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) platform whose main agenda is to fight for electoral reforms and not to fight for the creation of a political coalition to face the Zanu PF dictatorship in 2018.Put simply,the MDC is primarily concerned,for now,with the creation of a condusive electoral environment that will bring about a free and fair election.
Indeed,it would be totally unwise and imprudent to fight for positions in the proposed electoral coalition before we have forced Zanu PF to reform its renegade and terrorist conduct that has always led to the holding of elections that are neither free nor fair.The MDC will continue to collaborate with its political colleagues under the NERA trajectory to ensure that the necessary electoral reforms are put in place before the 2018 elections are held.
The MDC doesn’t find any value and/or wisdom in exchanging crude and rude personal attacks with other opposition political parties as we continue to force the Zanu PF dictatorship to give in to our rightful and constitutional demand for electoral reforms.
In the same breath,President Morgan Tsvangirai will continue to discuss and exchange notes with similar – minded opposition political leaders as we seek to establish common ground before a formal electoral coalition pact can be publicly announced.This is work in progress and we would like to re – assure all the concerned people of Zimbabwe that we will not let them down.The people’s struggle is also our struggle.We shall always remain on the side of the people as the democratic fight against the bankrupt,corrupt and faction – ridden Zanu PF regime enters the homestretch.
At an appropriate point in time,President Morgan Tsvangirai will,of course,make a formal public announcement regarding the issue of an electoral coalition as we prepare for elections in 2018.Negotiations of such a monumental significance are never conducted in public.We have our eyes on the ball all the time and going forward,the people of Zimbabwe will be kept properly informed of the progress that is being made.
There is every reason to be optimistic because we are about to cross the river Jordan as we enter the Zimbabwean political and socio – economic Canaan.
MDC: Equal Opportunities For All
Obert Chaurura Gutu
MDC National Spokesperson