Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

Now running until Thursday December 22 – the Reps 2016 panto, Snow White. Fun for the whole family, featuring Amy Bolt as Snow White and a top cast, directed by Graham Crutchley. The time-honoured fairy tale brought to life in an hilarious production. Book at The Spotlight. Matinees on all Saturdays as well as closing day, Thursday December 22 (Unity Day). Tuesdays are family nights: one child free with each adult. A traditional and popular way to get the family into the festive spirit with the delightful characters of this marvellous show.
Now running until Sunday December 11 – Christmas In Africa. Presented by the Rotary Club of Highlands and St George’s College, and featuring African Voice, St George’s performers, Old Georgian performers and the Zimspiration choir. Directed by Kundisai Mtero. Bring a dry grocery item for donation to the needy. Sat 2.30pm and 7pm, Sun 2.30pm. Tickets ($5 per person) available at the St George’s cashier’s office during working hours. Call (04) 703595 or e-mail koo.mtero@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday December 10 – Ballroom and Latin National Open DanceSport Championships. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House, 4.15pm. Bar and catering available, no cooler boxes. End the year on a high at this prestigious evening of ballroom, Latin and classical sequence dancing with competitors from Harare, Bulawayo, South Africa and Lesotho. Tickets: table seats by booking only, in advance (wine and snacks) $20 per person; singles seats available in advance or at the door $10 adults, $5 pensioners and children under 12. For ticket bookings and information please contact 0776 270311 or 0772 302232 or e-mail mish@mweb.co.zw.
Sunday December 11 – Celebs recital. Piano trio featuring Jeanette Micklem (piano), Theo Bross (violoncello) and Tara Vinson (violin). Celebrity Subscription Concerts is working with The Embassy of Germany and the Zimbabwe German Society with this fiinal recital for the year. 3.30pm, Arundel School Chapel. The recital is FREE for all. Works by J.S. Bach (Concerto for Violin, Violoncello and Piano BWV 5251), Joseph Haydn (Trio in G-major HobXV 25), Astor Piazzolla (Le Grand Tango for Cello and Piano), The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi and Astor Piazzolla (1. Spring (Vivaldi), 2. Summer (Piazzolla), 3. Autumn (Vivaldi), 4. Winter (Piazzolla). The kind support of the German Embassy, Zimbabwe German Society and Dr Milan Djordjevic, Honorary Austrian Consul, as well as of Minky Walters and The Mustard Seed, is greatly appreciated. Audience members are asked to be seated by 3.20pm, please. Celebs committee members will be available to discuss plans for 2017, including renewal of subscriptions.
Monday December 12 – December restaurateurs and hoteliers’ luncheon. The monthly gathering of people in the hospitality trade, ideal as a social and networking platform, and open to all owners and managers. This will be the last lunch of they ear and will have an infusion of Christmas. Call 0737 694383 to find out more. Suppliers who want to put on displays are welcome, and can book through the same way.
Tuesday December 13 – Fun pub quiz. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. The fortnightly quiz where the accent is on fun. No entry fee, supper available. Bring your own alcoholic drinks (soft drinks and hot beverages available). This is the Christmas edition and it’s fun for all … bring along a team or join a team. Family groups welcome. Booking essential: call 0737 694383 or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw. Quiz host tonight: Lee Mackinlay. Dress Christmassy!
Tuesday December 13 – opening night for the Gallery Delta Annual Summer Exhibition. Runs thereafter until a date to be confirmed. Features paintings, ceramics, graphics, mixed media sculptures from 18 artists. Opens Dec 13 by the Ambassador of Switzerland, Ruth Huber. Open daily thereafter. 110 Livingstone Avenue, Greenwood Park. Call (04) 792135 or e-mail artdelta@mweb.co.zw . Generously sponsored by the Embassy of Switzerland.
Wednesday December 14 – Christmas Carol Concert. St Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, Avondale, opposite the Avondale Police Station, King George Road. 6.30pm. A family service and celebration of the Christmas story with favourite hymns and carols, followed by tea and Christmas food in the Church Hall. More information from the church office, (04) 339697 or 333854.
Wednesday December 14 – The Impro Show. The latest outings of this popular show. Willowmead Junction. Bell’s Coffee Shop, Willowmead Junction, Rolfe Valley, $8 cover charge at 6.30 for 7pm. Call 077 7884859 or (04) 850294 to book.
Friday December 16 – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree. A fun musical evening, with the accent on festive music, hosted by Mande Snyman. Supper and drinks available. Starts 6.30pm, The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Book by calling 0737 694383 or e-mailing aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw. Entry $5. Children are welcome to come along, no entry fee.
Friday December 16 to Wednesday December 21 – Bush camps for children at Mukivisi Woodlands in December. Book now for an action-packed holiday adventure at only $45 a child (includes food and activities). Geared to 7 to 13 year olds. Camp 1: Friday 16 to Sunday 18 for 7-10 year olds; Camp 2: Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 11-13 year olds. Children learn about trees, birds, game animals, ecosystems, first aid in the bush and bush survival skills. They sleep in tents. They enjoy team building activities, have quizzes and campfire stories, go on a night walk and go fishing; ride a horse, track wild animals, harvest wild fruit and more. Book at Mukuvisi Woodlands Education Centre, corner Hillside Road and Glenara Avenue. Call 0773 617387 (Daniel) or reception on 0774 198009 or (04) 747111/123 or e-mail education@mukuvisiwoodland.co.zw. A TOUCH OF THE WILD IN THE HEART OF THE CITY.
Saturday December 17 – Open Day at the Zimbabwe German Society. Do you want to learn the German language? Would you like to study in Germany? Do you want more information about the Zimbabwe German Society language school? If you answered yes to any one of those questions, here is your chance to find out more. Zimbabwe German Society, 51 Lawson Avenue, Milton Park, Harare. For further information, please e-mail pr@goetheharare.org, call 0773 222314 or (04) 705753/796836.
Saturday December 17 – FaB Fusion live. Borrowdale Country Club, from 1pm. Bookings essential, so call 0772 235115.
Saturday December 17 – An Evening of Words. Club Room, Reps Theatre. All welcome to listen or take part. Free topic content this month. Starts 6pm.
Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18 – Festival of Flowers for Christmas and Carol Concert. Northside Community Church, Edinburgh Road, Borrowdale. Floral viewing Sat 9am to 1pm, floral demonstration Sat 2pm to 4pm. Entry $5, with under-12s $2. Carols by Candlelight Concert Sunday 6.30pm. Proceeds to the planned trip by a Zimbabwean team to the 2017 World Flower Show in Barbados. Call (04) 883230 for more information.
Monday December 19 and Tuesday December 20 – Lead the Future youth leadership boot camp. Looking for something constructive yet inexpensive for your teenage son or daughter over the December school holidays? Encourage them to apply for Zimbabwe’s own locally driven youth leadership development programme, Lead The Future. It’s an excellent opportunity to build solid leadership skills, learn strategies to navigate the challenges of youth, overcome peer pressure, determine values and goals, and set them up for success and significance as young adults. Now taking applications. Visit www.ideal-africa.org for application forms and more information or email developingleadersinafrica@gmail.com.
Tuesday December 20 – Christmas Carols evening. Queen of Hearts Cafe & Bakery, 1 Hurworth Road, Highlands. 6pm to 10pm, featuring the talented FaB Fusion Live. Food stalls, mince pies, candy counter, mulled wine, jumping castles. Gates open at 5pm. Shops in the complex open until 6.30pm for late-night shopping. Adults $10, children under 12 $5, under-2s free. Tickets on sale now at Queen Of Hearts, with limited seating. More information from 0771 929914 and thequeenofheartscafe@gmail.com.
Wednesday December 21 – Mann Friday and Tin Roof fundraiser for Island Hospice. Featuring Rob Burrell (Mann Friday) and Ard Matthews (Just Jinger), with special guest Gemma Griffiths. The Tin Roof, Enterprise Road, from early evening. $20 per person. Tickets available from Folio bookshops in Sam Levy’s Village and Arundel Village, as well as from Sorellas and The Tin Roof. Fifth annual fundraiser for Island Hospice from Mann Friday and Tin Roof and a huge success in each of the past four years.
Thursday December 22 – Family Carols Night. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. A family event, with carols presented by singers under the lead of Mande Snyman, and sing-along sheets available for all. Father Christmas may well make an appearance, too! Booking essential: call 0737 694383 or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw.
Saturday December 24 – Christmas Eve dinner. La Fontaine Grillroom, Meikles Hotel. From 7pm, with live band. $55 per person.
Sunday December 25 – Christmas Day lunch, featuring entertainment by FabFusion. Wild Geese Lodge, from 12pm. Exciting three-course lunch. Santa will be handing out presents from 12.30pm. Adults $50, children under 12 $25, under 6s $10. Bookings essential, as the event is almost full. Call 0772 145103 or e-mail functions@wildgeese.co.zw
Sunday December 25 – Christmas Day Lunch. Tinkabell restaurant, New Ardbennie. $25 per person, whith a cheaper children’s menu. Music and dancing and lots of festive fun at this popular restaurant. Book now by calling (04) 664745 or 0774 532184.
Sunday December 25 – Christmas lunch at The Mustard Seed. Superb meal, plus lucky draws and entertainment from the popular Alex Fairlie. Call (04) 498139 to book and for more information. 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. $25 per person.
Sunday December 25 – Christmas lunch and dinner at Meikles Hotel. Lunch in either La Fontaine Grillroom, The Pavilion or the Stewart Rooms. Dinner in La Fontaine. La Fontaine lunch and dinner $55, The Pavilion lunch $40, Stewart Rooms $45. Live music in all venues. Call Elizabeth on (04) 707721 or e-mail fnbjnrmgr@meikles.com.
Tuesday December 27 – Fun pub quiz. The last one for 2016. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. It’s the Hogmanay edition and fun for all ages. Bring a team or join in with a team. Arrivals from 6pm for a 6.45 start. Dinner available. BYO alcoholic drinks. No entry and everyone welcome.
Saturday December 31 – New year’s eve dinner dance. Tinkabell restaurant, New Ardbennie. This year with a Latin theme. Lamb/baron of beef on the spit, music and dancing, ending with a Champagne Breakfast. $10 entry fee. Book now by calling (04) 664745 or 0774 532184. Don’t forget Tinkabell has an ‘on the run’ deli. with chutneys, marinades, wines, jams, pastries, pasta, chillis and more.
Saturday December 31 – New year’s eve dinner and party at The Mustard Seed. Enjoy a top-class meal plus entertainment from Alex Fairlie. See in 2017 with friends, family and others in this delightful suburban restaurant, 27 Ridgeway south, Highlands. Book by calling (04) 498139. $30 per person.
Saturday December 31 – New Year’s Eve at Reps. Show on stage featuring comedy, song and dance, followed by festivities in the main bar, where Legend band will be playing. Tickets $10 for show only and $15 for show plus meal and free first drink in the bar. Performers include Louis the Comedy King, Charles Kazaku (piano) and Michael Stack (trombone), Caroline Yule and Stephane Thomas, Sue and Martin Bolt, Mutsa Nyadundu and Yasmin Ogale, Shaun Mundawarara and Act Muronzi.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term starts Tues Jan 10, ends Thurs April 6 – half term Feb 20-23; second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Meikles Hotel Christmas accommodation special: running until January 31, special rates. North wig de luxe room $150, south wing standard room $125, includes breakfast. Children under 12 sharing with parents free. Book by mailing res@meikles.com.
The Inns of Zimbabwe has launched Grace’s Cottage in the Bvumba mountains. Now available for guests. Named after the well-known conservationist in the Mutare area between the late 70s and early 90s, Grace Turner, and situated in her former home, overlooking the splendid lower Bvumba. More information from www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw or from Armadillo Travel in Avondale, corner Natal Road and King George Road.
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!Entertainment