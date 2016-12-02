Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Saturday December 3 – Harare Restaurant Week. This popular event features 10 days of amazing dining deals from a range of restaurants. Enjoy a three-course menu for as little as $10. Enjoy this with family, friends and workmates and dine out at a fraction of the usual cost. Participating restaurants this time: Alo Alo, Amanzi, Casa Mia, Chatters at Cresta Lodge, Delhi Palace in Sam Levy’s Village, Emmanuel’s, Fishmonger, Gavas, O’Hagans, Organikks, Spice Lounge, The Fuzion Palace and The Mustard Seed. While dining out at the Restaurant Week, enjoy a bottle of Nederburg Wine with your meal. Wine lists are available throughout participating restaurants. A chance for an early Christmas celebration, so eat, drink and be merry. For more information visit www.eatout.co.zw. Contact numbers of these and many other restaurants in Harare can be found each month in Ndeipi magazine.
Now running until Saturday December 3 – Charlie. A musical tribute to Roald Dahl, the 100th anniversary of whose birth had been marked this year. Presented by Chisipite Senior School in the school hall. 7pm daily plus 2.30pm Friday. Tickets available from the school office or at the door: $3.
Now running until Thursday December 22 – the Reps 2016 panto, Snow White. Fun for the whole family, featuring Amy Bolt as Snow White and a top cast, directed by Graham Crutchley. The time-honoured fairy tale brought to life in an hilarious production. Book at The Spotlight. Matinees on all Saturdays as well as closing day, Thursday December 22 (Unity Day). Tuesdays are family nights: one child free with each adult.
Now running until Saturday December 3 – Explore The Dark Side. Presented by the Repteens in Theatre Upstairs at Reps. 7pm each day. Tickets $8, with discounts for Repteens members.
Friday December 2 – Island Hospice night run/walk. Borrowdale race course, starts 6pm. T-shirts will be given out and there are lots of spot prizes, food and drink. Santa Claus will be there. Entry $5,unde-10s $3. All in aid of Island Hospice. Friday December 2 – Mande Snyman live at Casa Mia. Italian themed cuisine and a charming garden atmosphere. Fun for all the family.
Friday December 2 – Ovation and FaBFusion live at the St Elizabeth Of Hungary Church fundraising dinner dance. Alexandra Sports Club, corner Prince Edward St and Josiah Tongogara Avenue. 6pm until late. Ovation & FaB Fusion band play throughout the evening. Prizes to be won and lots of competitions. Tickets $25 per person. RSVP/tickets call 0772 403840 or 0772 869771.
Saturday December 3 – Children’s Christmas Party. Tinkabell restaurant, Q4 Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Father Christmas, waterslide, jumping castles and music. For the adults: great food, and bar open. Call (04) 664745 or 0774 532184.
Saturday December 3 – The Girl On The Train Meets Rotten Row. Reps Theatre main stage, 6.30pm. To launch Petina Gappah’s new book, Rotten Row, and to celebrate the success of Paul Hawkins’s sensational bestseller, The Girl on the Train, the Creative Zimbabwe Trust hosts an evening of conversation and dramatic readings hosted by Chipo Chung and directed by Zane Lucas, featuring these two phenomenal award-winning authors. The event will be followed by an after-party at Gava’s, free of charge to ticket-holders and $5 to non-ticket-holders. An opportunity to enjoy an evening of books, laughter, music and conversation with three of Zimbabwe brightest stars and to buy their books at discounted prices. Tickets $15, book in advance at The Spotlight
Saturday December 3 – Car Boot Sale. Borrowdale Country Club. Sellers $5 per stand and buyers $1 per person entry. Gates open at 7.30am for sellers and 8.30am for buyers. Last car boot sale of 2016 at Borrowdale Country Club. More information from (04) 861087 or 0772 235115.
Sunday December 4 – Rain Dance Party. Featuring Legends band. Borrowdale Country Club from midday. Roast lunch available from 1pm. Booking essential on (04) 861087 or 0772 235115
Sunday December 4 – Willowmead Junction annual Christmas fayre. Arts and crafts, baked items, jams, decorations, jewellery, clothes, Father Christmas, treasure hunt, showcase of musicians. Should you be interested in exhibiting please send an email to sarah@willowmeadjunction.co.zw
Sunday December 4 – FaBFusion live at Casa Mia. 12noon onwards. Playground area for children. No entry fee. Enjoy the superb cuisine of Casa Mia, an ideal family restaurant Booking essential, please call (04) 332044.
Sunday December 4 – Mini Olympiad. A fun event with games like tiddly winks, jenga, mini-golf, marbles, maxn jacks and much more. Club room and George Barnes room, Reps Theatre, from 12 noon. $5 entry fee per team of two. Call Christine on 0712 419633 to book and for more information.
Sunday December 4 – A Concert For The Christmas Season. Presented by St John’s College, with performers from the school and guest performer Nigel Hopkins. 6pm, in the St John’s College Hall, Rolfe Valley.
Tuesday December 6 to Friday December-9 – Good Housekeeping and Cookery Course. Run by Ann Hamilton King. Cost $80 per student for the four-day course, 9am to 1pm each day. Venue: 12 Fleetwood Road, Alexandra Park. Contact Malcolm on 0775 585885 or (04) 744029 or 745704 or call Ann on 0772 133016.
Tuesday December 6 – December Italian documentary night. Tristan’s Bar, 14 Aintree Road, Highlands. 6.30pm. National Geographic: Marco Polo – The China Mystery Revealed. Dante members $3, non-members $5. Chicken and vegetarian curry on offer at $10. Bookings for the dinner and documentary are essential. Call Robyn on 0773 365232. English with Italian subtitles. 70 mins.
Thursday December 8 – The Doc Club: Utopia. (NB Thursday instead of the usual Tuesday). Tristan’s Bar, 14 Aintree Road. Utopia (produced 2013, 1hr 50) is a documentary by Bafta and Emmy award-winning producer and world-acclaimed independent journalist John Pilger. Drawing on his long association with the first people of his homeland Australia, Utopia an epic portrayal of the oldest continuous human culture, and an investigation into a suppressed colonial past and rapacious present. Entry fee $5, going mostly to charity. Bar open, curry meal available at $10. Please come at 6.30pm if you wish to eat or have a drink before the movie. The movie starts at 7pm. To book for the meal, please call Sandy on 0733 411426 or Tristan on 0737 331042 before Wednesday 5pm.
Friday December 9 and Wednesday December 14 – The Impro Show. At two new venues for the latest outings of this popular show: Spice Trader and Willowmead Junction. The Impro Show returns to edible places! In an eatery near you, some more madcap, improvised, comedy madness. Friday December 9 – The Spice Trader in Chisipite, $25 for a meal and a show at 7 for 7.30pm. Call 0772 308953 or 0772 401434 to book. Wednesday December 14 – Bell’s Coffee Shop, Willowmead Junction, Rolf Valley, $8 cover charge at 6.30 for 7pm. Call 077 7884859 or (04) 850294 to book.
Friday December 9 – Froggy fun at Mukuvisi. A night of frogs at Mukuvisi Woodland, with sundowners, a talk and slide show on Africa frogs and a movie: the animated hit Ribbit, all about a frog. Moonlight walk around the woodlands. From 5pm, entry fee $5. Ideal for a family outing.
Friday December 9 to Sunday December 11 – Christmas In Africa. Presented by the Rotary Club of Highlands and St George’s College, and featuring African Voice, St George’s performers, Old Georgian performers and the Zimspiration choir. Directed by Kundisai Mtero. Bring a dry grocery item for donation to the needy. Bar and snacks. Fri 7pm, Sat 2.30pm and 7pm, Sun 2.30pm. Tickets ($5 per person) available at the St George’s cashier’s office during working hours. Call (04) 703595 or e-mail koo.mtero@gmail.com for more information.
Friday December 9 – The Sixth Annual Superbrand Awards Ceremony. Gala dinner at Rainbow Towers. $90 per person. Theme: The Oscars. Network, make new business connections and stand out. Partnership opportunities and exhibition space available. Contact Chiedza on 0774 336077 or e-mail chiedzam@mazim.co.zw for more information.
Saturday December 10 – Music workshop. Arranged by the German Embassy and the Zimbabwe German Society. Featuring workshops on violin, cello, piano and chamber music. More information from pr@goetheharare.org
Saturday December 10 – Ballroom and Latin National Open DanceSport Championships. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House, 4.15pm. Bar and catering available, no cooler boxes. End the year on a high at this prestigious evening of ballroom, Latin and classical sequence dancing with competitors from Harare, Bulawayo, South Africa and Lesotho. Tickets: table seats by booking only, in advance (wine and snacks) $20 per person; singles seats available in advance or at the door $10 adults, $5 pensioners and children under 12. For ticket bookings and information please contact 0776 270311 or 0772 302232 or e-mail mish@mweb.co.zw.
Sunday December 11 – Celebs recital. Diarise now: more information soon. Celebrity Subscription Concerts is working with partners to arrange a final recital for the year, and is hoping to host a piano trio including Jeanette Micklem, Theo Bross and Tara Vinson, subject to approvals. Concert will start 3.30pm.
Monday December 12 – December restaurateurs and hoteliers’ luncheon. The monthly gathering of people in the hospitality trade, ideal as a social and networking platform, and open to all owners and managers. This will be the last lunch of they ear and will have an infusion of Christmas. Contact aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw to find out more. Suppliers who want to put on displays are welcome, and can book through the same way.
Tuesday December 13 to Thursday December 15 – Lead the Future youth leadership boot camp. Looking for something constructive yet inexpensive for your teenage son or daughter over the December school holidays? Encourage them to apply for Zimbabwe’s own locally driven youth leadership development programme, Lead The Future. It’s an excellent opportunity to build solid leadership skills, learn strategies to navigate the challenges of youth, overcome peer pressure, determine values and goals, and set them up for success and significance as young adults. Now taking applications. Visit www.ideal-africa.org for application forms and more information or email developingleadersinafrica@gmail.com.
Tuesday December 13 – Fun pub quiz. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. The fortnightly quiz where the accent is on fun. No entry fee, supper available. Bring your own alcoholic drinks (soft drinks and hot beverages available). This is the Christmas edition and it’s fun for all … bring along a team or join a team. Family groups welcome. Booking essential: call 0737 694383 or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw. Quiz host tonight: Lee Mackinlay. Dress Christmassy!
Wednesday December 14 – Christmas Carol Concert. St Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, Avondale, opposite the Avondale Police Station, King George Road. 6.30pm. A family service and celebration of the Christmas story with favourite hymns and carols, followed by tea and Christmas food in the Church Hall. More information from the church office, (04) 339697 or 333854.
Friday December 16 – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree. A fun musical evening, with the accent on festive music, hosted by Mande Snyman. Supper and drinks available. Starts 6.30pm, The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Book by calling 0737 694383 or e-mailing aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw. Entry $5.
Friday December 16 to Wednesday December 21 – Bush camps for children at Mukivisi Woodlands in December. Book now for an action-packed holiday adventure at only $45 a child (includes food and activities). Geared to 7 to 13 year olds. Camp 1: Friday 16 to Sunday 18 for 7-10 year olds; Camp 2: Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 11-13 year olds. Children learn about trees, birds, game animals, ecosystems, first aid in the bush and bush survival skills. They sleep in tents. They enjoy team building activities, have quizzes and campfire stories, go on a night walk and go fishing; ride a horse, track wild animals, harvest wild fruit and more. Book at Mukuvisi Woodlands Education Centre, corner Hillside Road and Glenara Avenue. Call 0773 617387 (Daniel) or reception on 0774 198009 or (04) 747111/123 or e-mail education@mukuvisiwoodland.co.zw. A TOUCH OF THE WILD IN THE HEART OF THE CITY.
Saturday December 17 – FaB Fusion live. Borrowdale Country Club, from 1pm. Bookings essential, so call 0772 235115.
Tuesday December 20 – Christmas Carols evening. Queen of Hearts Cafe & Bakery, 1 Hurworth Road, Highlands. 6pm to 10pm, featuring the talented FaB Fusion Live. Food stalls, mince pies, candy counter, mulled wine, jumping castles. Gates open at 5pm. Shops in the complex open until 6.30pm for late-night shopping. Adults $10, children under 12 $5, under-2s free. Tickets on sale now at Queen Of Hearts, with limited seating. More information from 0771 929914 and thequeenofheartscafe@gmail.com.
Wednesday December 21 – Mann Friday and Tin Roof fundraiser for Island Hospice. Featuring Rob Burrell (Mann Friday) and Ard Matthews (Just Jinger), with special guest Gemma Griffiths. The Tin Roof, Enterprise Road, from early evening. $20 per person. Tickets available from Folio bookshops in Sam Levy’s Village and Arundel Village, as well as from Sorellas and The Tin Roof. Fifth annual fundraiser for Island Hospice from Mann Friday and Tin Roof and a huge success in each of the past four years.
Thursday December 22 – Family Carols Night. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. A family event, with carols presented by singers under the lead of Mande Snyman, and sing-along sheets available for all. Father Christmas may well make an appearance, too! Booking essential: call 0737 694383 or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw.
Saturday December 17 – FaB Fusion live. Borrowdale Country Club, from 1pm. Bookings essential, so call 0772 235115.
Saturday December 17 – An Evening of Words. Club Room, Reps Theatre. All welcome to listen or take part. Free topic content this month. Starts 6pm.
Sunday December 25 – Christmas Day lunch, featuring entertainment by FabFusion. Wild Geese Lodge, from 12pm. Exciting three-course lunch. Santa will be handing out presents from 12.30pm. Adults $50, children under 12 $25, under 6s $10. Bookings essential, as the event is almost full. Call 0772 145103 or e-mail functions@wildgeese.co.zw
Sunday December 25 – Christmas Day Lunch. Tinkabell restaurant, New Ardbennie. $25 per person, whith a cheaper children’s menu. Music and dancing and lots of festive fun at this popular restaurant. Book now by calling (04) 664745 or 0774 532184.
Sunday December 25 – Christmas lunch at The Mustard Seed. Superb meal, plus entertainment. Call (04) 498139 to book and for more information.
Tuesday December 27 – Fun pub quiz. The last one for 2016. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. It’s the Hogmanay edition and fun for all ages. Bring a team or join in with a team. Arrivals from 6pm for a 6.45 start. Dinner available. BYO alcoholic drinks. No entry and everyone welcome.
Saturday December 31 – New year’s eve dinner dance. Tinkabell restaurant, New Ardbennie. This year with a Latin theme. Lamb/baron of beef on the spit, music and dancing, ending with a Champagne Breakfast. $10 entry fee. Book now by calling (04) 664745 or 0774 532184. Don’t forget Tinkabell has an ‘on the run’ deli. with chutneys, marinades, wines, jams, pastries, pasta, chillis and more.
Saturday December 31 – New year’s eve dinner and party at The Mustard Seed. Enjoy a top-class meal plus entertainment and see in 2017 with friends, family and others in this delightful suburban restaurant, 27 Ridgeway south, Highlands. Booking opens soon, call (04) 498139.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term starts Tues Jan 10, ends Thurs April 6 – half term Feb 20-23; second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
The Inns of Zimbabwe has launched Grace’s Cottage in the Bvumba mountains. Now available for guests. Named after the well-known conservationist in the Mutare area between the late 70s and early 90s, Grace Turner, and situated in her former home, overlooking the splendid lower Bvumba. More information from www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw or from Armadillo Travel in Avondale, corner Natal Road and King George Road.
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!Entertainment