The song Maranatha (Come Lord Jesus), which will be given for free to his fans feature other musicians that include Blessing Shumba, Mathias Mhere, Agatha Murudzwa, Olinda Marova, Josh Kays and his wife, Juliet, South Africans Muzi, Putuma and Zandie.
Chivaviro, the man behind the hit song Ebenezer said the collaboration was another blessing from the Lord.
In an interview from his base in South Africa, Chivaviro said: “Our aim is to give hope to the Zimbabweans in these trying economic times.
No matter what we do we should remember that God is in control. We are calling God to intervene in our domestic, community and national situations,” explained Chivaviro.
“The Lord has made us able to gather again veteran artistes together and other upcoming artistes. This will be a Christmas present to my fans and they should not wander away from God. We know things are not well but through this song we all need God right now,” said the talented musician.
Ebenezer, his previous song has paved way for the meteoric rise to stardom.
Chivaviro has appeared as one of the Zimbabwe’s gospel music symbols of achievement having rocked the gospel music arena with a meritorious song that has taken the scene by storm.
The song Ebenezer has scooped many local and international musical awards.
Chivaviro last year bagged three awards at the Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards. He won the Song of the Year, Best Song Writer and Best Produced Album of the year.
The song also bagged as the best collaboration song at the Trumpet Africa Gospel Music Awards (TAGMA) in Pretoria, South Africa.
TAGMA, is aimed at honouring Gospel music artists in Africa and the diaspora. It bestows awards to deserving artists and develop their gospel music talent, exposing the underdogs of the gospel music industry to the world.
Chivaviro calls for divine intervention
