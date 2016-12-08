Chimanimani By Election Report

Heal Zimbabwe deployed 30 monitors from the 14th to the 26th of November 2016 to observe the conduciviness of the electoral environment in Chimanimani West constituency. Key environmental aspects that were under observation include physical violence/assault, intimidation, torture, abductions, arson and electoral motivated sexual violence, partisan distribution of food and non-food aid among other electoral related human rights violations. Heal Zimbabwe observed the conduct of electoral officials, political parties, police officers and the contesting candidates.
