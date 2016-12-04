10:23 by Ngomakurira Have your say: A time for the axe

It is hard to imagine a candidate in the upcoming German election campaigning on the slogan, “Let’s make Germany great again!” But, in a year that has seen votes in the UK and the US seemingly triggered by isolationist emotions, the decision of the German Chancellor half way through the year to welcome a large number of hard-pressed migrants was generous and great. At a time that sees the noble calling of politics often become increasingly squalid, her example shines like a rare beacon.