14:28 by ZLHR Have your say: ZLHR seeks treatment for clergyman assaulted over anti-govt protest

LAWYERS from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have petitioned the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to allow detained clergyman, Pastor Philip Mugadza, to seek medical treatment after he sustained injuries when he was assaulted at Parliament Building, where he was arrested on Tuesday 22 November 2016.