This week’s Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
Monday 21st November at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy
Oral evidence from ZESA Holdings on the electricity supply situation
Venue: Senate Chamber
Committee Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba
Committee Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Note: The committee will hold a second open meeting on another topic on Monday afternoon – details below.
Monday 21st November at 2.00 pm
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy
Oral evidence from Sakunda Holdings on the operations of the Dema Emergency Power Plant
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Committee Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba
Committee Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Oral evidence from a Private Citizen on the Operationalisation of Statutory Instrument 125/2013.
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Chairperson: Hon Kwaramba
Clerk: Ms Masara
Note: SI 125/2013 contains the Children’s (Non-Public Service Probations Officers) Regulations, 2013.
Wednesday 23rd November at 9.00 am
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral evidence on human trafficking from the International Organisation for Migration [IOM]
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya
Clerk: Mr Manhivi
Thursday 24th November at 9.30 am
Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Youth Council on its mandate and programmes
Venue: Senate Chamber, Parliament Building
Chairperson: Hon Wadyajena
Clerk: Miss Zenda
What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Session
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care
The committee is due to deliberate on the presentation on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Issues by the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council.
Field Visits Outside Parliament
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation
The committee is due pay field visits to seed manufacturing companies.
Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development
The committee is due to tour the Caledonia Housing Project.
