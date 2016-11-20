20.11.2016 11:41
by Veritas

This week’s Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

ParliamentThe details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Monday 21st November at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy

Oral evidence from ZESA Holdings on the electricity supply situation

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Committee Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba

Committee Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Note:  The committee will hold a second open meeting on another topic on Monday afternoon – details below.

Monday 21st November at 2.00 pm

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy

Oral evidence from Sakunda Holdings on the operations of the Dema Emergency Power Plant

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Committee Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba

Committee Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Oral evidence from  a Private Citizen on the Operationalisation of Statutory Instrument 125/2013.

Venue: Committee Room No.  1

Chairperson: Hon Kwaramba

Clerk: Ms Masara

Note:  SI 125/2013 contains the Children’s (Non-Public Service Probations Officers) Regulations, 2013.

Wednesday 23rd November at 9.00 am

Thematic Committee: Human Rights

Oral evidence on human trafficking from  the International Organisation for Migration [IOM]

Venue: Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya

Clerk: Mr Manhivi

Thursday 24th November at 9.30 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from  the Zimbabwe Youth Council on its mandate and programmes

Venue:  Senate Chamber, Parliament Building

Chairperson: Hon Wadyajena

Clerk: Miss Zenda

What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Session

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

The committee is due to  deliberate on the presentation on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Issues by the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council.

Field Visits Outside Parliament

Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation

The committee is due pay field visits to seed manufacturing companies.

Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development

The committee is due to tour the Caledonia Housing Project.

