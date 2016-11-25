Tsvangirai to address mega-rally in Harare tomorrow

Tomorrow’s big Harare bash comes in the context of a biting national crisis at a time the party in the seat of government has become radar-less and clueless on how to solve the problems facing the people. Tomorrow’s rally also comes against the prospect of the imminent introduction of infamous bond-notes; which in reality is the re-introduction of the Zimdollar through the back-door.
In his keynote message tomorrow, President Tsvangirai will touch on the national crisis, give an update on the coalition of opposition parties ahead of 2018 as well as pay tribute to the resilience of the suffering people of Zimbabwe.
Given the sickening poverty around the country, the people can only remember with nostalgia the times of good economic fortune with the MDC’s competent hand on the wheels of government during the era of the inclusive government.
President Tsvangirai will brief the people on the current fight for electoral reforms as well as publicly deliver a special message to President Mugabe on what he can do in the current dire circumstances if he truly loves this country and its people.
All roads lead to Highfield tomorrow. Come one, come all.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change
Harare
