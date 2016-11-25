13:32 by Kevin Chiramba Have your say: Seychelles: GBV baseline study casts the spotlight on violence against men

Henri*, a calm man in his late fifties employed as a security guard in the market in Victoria, the capital, endured years of verbal, emotional and physical abuse from his wife. She ran the family business, was unfaithful, and insulted and punched him. Once she threatened him with a knife. He endured as much as he could, then sought help from the Family Tribunal and finally divorced her two years ago.