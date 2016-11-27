27.11.2016 11:54
by Veritas

Public Hearings on bond notes

The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development will be conducting public hearings in various centres around Zimbabwe from Tuesday 29th November to Saturday 3rd December.

bond-spacememCommittee members will divide into two teams for the hearings—

Team A will hold hearings in Masvingo, Mutare, Marondera, Chinhoyi and Bindura.

Team B will hold hearings in Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Lupane.

The two teams will then join up for the final meetings in Bindura and Harare on Saturday 3rd December.

Note on Venues:  If necessary, any last-minute changes of venue will be notified by a fresh bulletin.

Programme for Public Hearings Outside Harare

TEAM A

Masvingo, Mutare, Marondera, Chinhoyi, Bindura

Date Time Town/district Venue
Tuesday, 29 Nov. 1000-1200hrs Masvingo Flamboyant Hotel
Wednesday, 30 Nov. 1000-1200hrs Mutare Amber Hotel
Thursday, 1 Dec. 1000-1200hrs Marondera HopeFay Hotel & Conference Centre
Friday, 2 Dec. 1000-1200hrs Chinhoyi Chinhoyi Hall
Saturday, 3 Dec. 1000-1200hrs Bindura

 

 Hala Hotel

 

 

TEAM B

Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, Lupane, Bindura,

Date Time Town/District Venue
Tuesday, 29 Nov. 1000-1200hrs Gweru Fairmile Hotel
Wednesday, 30 Nov. 1000-1200hrs Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel
Thursday, 1 Dec. 1000-1200hrs Gwanda Gwanda Hotel
Friday, 2 Dec. 1000-1200hrs Lupane Lupane Community Hall
Saturday, 3 Dec. 1000-1200hrs Bindura Hala Hotel

The Harare Hearing

Venue:  Crowne Plaza Hotel

Time:  2 pm to 4 pm.

Objective of the Programme

The objective of these public consultative hearings is to get public feedback from members of the public on the two Bills under discussion.

All stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meetings closest to them and share their views on the respective Bills with MPs on the Portfolio Committee.

Attendance at the Public Hearings

Interested groups and organisations and members of the general public are invited to attend these public hearings and give members of the Portfolio Committee their views on the Bills.

At the beginning of each public hearing, the chairperson will explain the procedure to be followed.

If you want to speak at a hearing, it will be helpful if you notify the Parliamentary officers in attendance before the hearing, if possible, so that they can notify the chairperson to call on you.  Backing up an oral presentation with a written submission is also acceptable.

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament, Attention: Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development and—

  • sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
  • delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
  • sent by post – to  P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.

Deadline   Please note that November 30th is the deadline for submitting comments on the RBZ Amendment Bill [Bank Notes Bill]

Queries 

For further information please contact the Committee Clerk, Mr Christian Ratsakatika.  His contact details are—

Telephone:  +263-4-700181 or 252941

Mobile:  0772 428 946

Email:   ratsakatikac@parlzim.gov.zw

Alternatively, phone the above landline numbers and ask for the Public Relations Department.

Documents Available

Both Bills are available on the Veritas website.  Here are the links—

 

