Public Hearings on bond notes

Committee members will divide into two teams for the hearings—
Team A will hold hearings in Masvingo, Mutare, Marondera, Chinhoyi and Bindura.
Team B will hold hearings in Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Lupane.
The two teams will then join up for the final meetings in Bindura and Harare on Saturday 3rd December.
Note on Venues: If necessary, any last-minute changes of venue will be notified by a fresh bulletin.
Programme for Public Hearings Outside Harare
TEAM A
Masvingo, Mutare, Marondera, Chinhoyi, Bindura
|Date
|Time
|Town/district
|Venue
|Tuesday, 29 Nov.
|1000-1200hrs
|Masvingo
|Flamboyant Hotel
|Wednesday, 30 Nov.
|1000-1200hrs
|Mutare
|Amber Hotel
|Thursday, 1 Dec.
|1000-1200hrs
|Marondera
|HopeFay Hotel & Conference Centre
|Friday, 2 Dec.
|1000-1200hrs
|Chinhoyi
|Chinhoyi Hall
|Saturday, 3 Dec.
|1000-1200hrs
|Bindura
|Hala Hotel
TEAM B
Gweru, Bulawayo, Gwanda, Lupane, Bindura,
|Date
|Time
|Town/District
|Venue
|Tuesday, 29 Nov.
|1000-1200hrs
|Gweru
|Fairmile Hotel
|Wednesday, 30 Nov.
|1000-1200hrs
|Bulawayo
|Rainbow Hotel
|Thursday, 1 Dec.
|1000-1200hrs
|Gwanda
|Gwanda Hotel
|Friday, 2 Dec.
|1000-1200hrs
|Lupane
|Lupane Community Hall
|Saturday, 3 Dec.
|1000-1200hrs
|Bindura
|Hala Hotel
The Harare Hearing
Venue: Crowne Plaza Hotel
Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Objective of the Programme
The objective of these public consultative hearings is to get public feedback from members of the public on the two Bills under discussion.
All stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meetings closest to them and share their views on the respective Bills with MPs on the Portfolio Committee.
Attendance at the Public Hearings
Interested groups and organisations and members of the general public are invited to attend these public hearings and give members of the Portfolio Committee their views on the Bills.
At the beginning of each public hearing, the chairperson will explain the procedure to be followed.
If you want to speak at a hearing, it will be helpful if you notify the Parliamentary officers in attendance before the hearing, if possible, so that they can notify the chairperson to call on you. Backing up an oral presentation with a written submission is also acceptable.
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament, Attention: Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
Deadline Please note that November 30th is the deadline for submitting comments on the RBZ Amendment Bill [Bank Notes Bill]
Queries
For further information please contact the Committee Clerk, Mr Christian Ratsakatika. His contact details are—
Telephone: +263-4-700181 or 252941
Mobile: 0772 428 946
Email: ratsakatikac@parlzim.gov.zw
Alternatively, phone the above landline numbers and ask for the Public Relations Department.
Documents Available
Both Bills are available on the Veritas website. Here are the links—
