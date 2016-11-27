Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
Monday 28th November at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy
Oral evidence from
- Pedstock (Private) Limited on its relationship with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe [MMCZ]
- Petro Trade on its Fuel Contract with Sakunda Holdings
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba
Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Wednesday 30th November at 9.00 am
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral evidence on Human Trafficking from International Organisation on Migration [IOM]
Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya
Clerk: Mr Manhivi
Thursday 1st December at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Youth Council on fuel donation from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund [ZIMDEF]
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Wadyajena
Clerk: Miss Zenda
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedFeatured