Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings

The committee meetings listed below, to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

ParliamentThe details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Monday 28th November at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Mines and Energy

Oral evidence from

  • Pedstock (Private) Limited on its relationship with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe [MMCZ]
  • Petro Trade on its Fuel Contract with Sakunda Holdings

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Dr D. Shumba

Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Wednesday 30th November at 9.00 am

Thematic Committee: Human Rights

Oral evidence on Human Trafficking from International Organisation on Migration [IOM]

Committee Room No.  4

Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya

Clerk: Mr Manhivi

Thursday 1st December at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from  the Zimbabwe Youth Council on fuel donation from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund [ZIMDEF]

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Wadyajena

Clerk: Miss Zenda

