“How out of joint the whole world must have appeared to the Gael of the eighteenth century! Where or how was there any prospect of relief, of ordered life, of achievement of ideals? He was in a pit of sorrow and the gates were closed.” Daniel Corkery wrote these words in The Hidden Ireland, in 1924, as his country was finally emerging from seven centuries of English occupation. Corkery’s major focus was not politics or religion but the cultural life of his nation enshrined in the living tradition of poetry. The poets’ words were memorised more than written and they kept alive a hope, an expectancy of better days to come.