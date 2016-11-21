5:36 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Disintegration of Zanu PF

Events are moving fast in Zimbabwe. The economy is close to shut down – traffic levels have declined and shortages of key products such as fuel are appearing despite every effort by the State. The Minister of Finance simply cannot balance the books and is looking at a catastrophic situation in 2017 with falling revenues and near total inability to curb spending and King Canute continues to sit on the beach and say that the tide is not coming in. Mr. Mugabe is now clearly incapable of holding the center and controlling the State – still dangerous and holding constitutional power – like an old man with a weapon of mass destruction in his hands and everyone around him in terror that he will use the thing and kill everyone.