Dandemutande Acquires YoAfrica

This acquisition allows the combined business to harness YoAfrica’s best-in-class technical expertise with Dandemutande’s market leadership, infrastructure and Pan-African reach to provide enterprise customers with a ‘one-stop shop’ for all their connectivity requirements.
Speaking on the acquisition, Dandemutande CEO Nhena Nyagura said, “We are excited about this development. Our combined culture, represented by a strong customer focus, reliable service and product excellence will ensure that our customers receive the best in class service. The combined business now possesses a market leading talent pool coupled with a formidable mix of solutions and services that will translate into dynamic growth for Dandemutande.”
Mark Kalweit, shareholder and Managing Director of YoAfrica will be joining the Dandemutande Executive Management team. “This transaction accelerates our mission to provide a guaranteed simple and fast service that connects our customers to other people, content and online commerce. We are looking forward to developing new products and services enabled by this exciting combination” stated Kalweit.
The transaction strengthens Dandemutande’s national presence with additional regional POPs and an office in Victoria Falls, and widens YoAfrica’s reach for its strong enterprise base. Dandemutande will also have the largest VSAT customer base nationally.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval.
Dandemutande is part of Gondwana International Networks (GIN), a Pan-African communications service provider with operations in 9 countries. GIN is one of the largest VSAT Operators in Africa through its operating brands, AfricaOnline and iWayAfrica.Featured