Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

Sunday November 20 – Handel’s Messiah. Second last performance. Rejoice in the advent of Christmas. St Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, King George Road, Avondale. 2.30pm. Performed by the Marden Singers, with 46 voices including a number of new and thrilling soloists. All guests to be seated by 2.15pm. Tickets $10 (concessionary $5) at the door. Refreshments provided. To assure our safety guarded parking will be provided by Safeguard. An annual performance of The Messiah by the Marden Singers has become a tradition in Harare.
Sunday November 20 – FaB Fusion live at Borrowdale Country Club. 1pm to 6pm. Superb roast lunch, bar, playground for children. Booking essential: call 0772 235115.
Wednesday November 23 to Friday November 25 – Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s 2016 Congress. Open to all hospitality operators and support industries, and includes the annual Hospitality Expo of goods and services available to the industry. Venue this year: Chinhoyi and Kariba. Theme: Economic Recovery Through Hospitality and Tourism. More from HAZ, e-mail vrukande@hmail.com or call 0712 631858.
Wednesday November 23 to Saturday December 3 – Harare Restaurant Week. This popular event features 10 days of amazing dining deals from a range of restaurants. Enjoy a three- course menu for as little as $10. Enjoy this with family, friends and workmates and dine out at a fraction of the usual cost. Participating restaurants this time: Alo Alo, Amanzi, Casa Mia, Chatters at Cresta Lodge, Delhi Palace in Sam Levy’s Village, Emmanuel’s, Fishmonger, Gavas, O’Hagans, Organikks, Spice Lounge, The Fuzion Palace and The Mustard Seed. While dining out at the Restaurant Week, enjoy a bottle of Nederburg Wine with your meal. Wine lists are available throughout participating restaurants. A chance for an early Christmas celebration, so eat, drink and be merry. For more information visit www.eatout.co.zw
Thursday November 24 to Saturday November 26 – The Green Expo. Theme for this event: Advancing Renewable Energy Technologies and Sustainable Waste Management Systems in Africa. The Green Expo has over the past year attracted a number of participants from various walks of life from across Zimbabwe and the SADC region. It is against this backdrop the Sunshine Green Team is hosting the fifth edition of Green Expo this year. Research undertaken by various stakeholders clearly outline the need for sustainable development through effective waste management systems and environmentally clean energy consumption strategies. To book call (04) 780963-6 or e-mail pr1@zas.co.zw; sales1@zas.co.zw; sales2@zas.co.zw ; zimsunshinecity@gmail.com. Venue: Andy Millar Hall for conference and Robbie M Mupawose Centre for exhibition.
Thursday November 24 – Pizza-making course. Sorellas restaurant, 1 Fisher Avenue, Rolfe Valley, starting at 5.30pm. Learn how to make your own pizza using the Sorellas secret recipe. Arranged by the Dante Alighieri Society. $20 per person, including ingredients, demo, course materials and a glass of wine. Call 0778 842016 to book or get more information. Dante members are reminded that Sorellas offers a free brownie with every pizza bought on presentation of your membership card.
Thursday November 24 – Wildlife Photo Competition. Queen of Hearts Café, 5pm to 9pm. $5 entry fee per photo. Prizes for winners. Bar and catering available. All welcome and no entry fee.
Thursday November 24 – Me Before You – special screening. The National Trust Zimbabwe hosts gala fundraising event at Ster-Kinekor Sam Levy’s Village. Cheese and wine served before the film, with a chance to meet and chat to the committee and find out more about the NTZ. Raffle tickets on sale, prizes including a weekend at the stunning La Rochelle Country House and Spa, a stay in one of the lodges at the well-known Wild Geese Lodge and movie tickets. This event sponsored by the Cheeseman. Guests will also be able to buy a copy of the recently published Nyanga’s Rich Heritage and new NTZ bags. All this for only $15 per ticket. After that, enjoy the film Me Before You a 2016 American-British romantic drama adapted by Jojo Moyes from her 2012 novel. Send an RSVP email to: info@ntoz.org with your name, telephone number along with the number of tickets that you would like in order to reserve your tickets. More information from (04) 860202.
Friday November 25 – Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe AGM. Borrowdale Country Club, 6pm.
Friday November 25 – Monthly pub quiz. Borrowdale Country Club, 7pm. Quizmaster Tony Havercroft. Small entry fee, with cash prizes. Supper available.
Friday November 25 and Saturday November 26 – HomeComing. Join award-winning poet and comedian Andrew Manyika as he returns to Harare with his eclectic mix of comedy and poetry, looking at all the norms and quirks that make home unique. This night of stand-up comedy and performance poetry will also feature SoProfound; Nozipho Ndlovu and will be hosted by Rashid Mhlanga. Conquenar Conference Centre, 256 Samora Machel Avenue East, Eastlea. Tickets $10. Doors open at 6.30pm and show starts at 7pm. More information is available from andrewmanyikaink@gmail.com.
Friday November 25 – Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2016. Who will win the crown? Featuring entertainment by popular musicians from Zimbabwe and South Africa, including Busiswa, Dr Malinga, Ammara Brown, Selmor Mutukudzi, Ovation and FaB Fusion Band with Zeena. Harare International Conference Centre. Doors open 5pm. Tickets $10 standard and $50 VIP. For more information: info@miss-tourism.org.zw, www.miss-tourism.org.zw, 0772 527963, (04) 882439.
Friday November 25 and Saturday November 26 – Oh! When the Saints. Presented by St George’s College in Beit Hall at the College. A spooky high school comedy, directed by Thulani Nzonzo. 6:30pm. Free entry and refreshments will be on sale.
Saturday November 26 – Medic Alert street collection. The Lions Club of Gwebi and other Lions clubs will hold their annual street collection to raise funds to assist the work of The Medic Alert Foundation of Zimbabwe. The contact telephone number engraved on the Medic Alert bracelet will assist the emergency doctor with the patients detailed emergency medical information, patients medical history, current medication and any known allergies. Support this worthy cause. More information about Medic Alert from Sam Esat, Director of the Medic Alert Foundation of Zimbabwe, call 0772 221786. Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27 – Motorsport Springfest 2016. Donnybrook Park, gates open 10am each day. Action from 4×4, flat track, drags, superX and motoX. $5 entry, under-12s free. Bar and catering, with children’s entertainment. More from Gary on 0772 236512 or motoxzimbabwe@gmail.com.
Saturday November 26 – Starlight Shopping. Chisi Walk, 15 Shortheath Road, Chisipite. 5pm to 9pm. An elegant evening of Christmas shopping, music, wine, tasty treats, friends and Christmas cheer. All Chisi Walk shops will be selling Christmas goodies and there will be additional stalls for exciting Christmas gifts.
Sunday November 27 – Jazz Day. Borrowdale Country Club. Bowls from 8.45am. Music with Tony Palmer and Mike Freeman from late morning. Roast Lunch available. Bookings essential, call (04) 861 087 or 0772 235115.
Tuesday November 29 and Wednesday November 30 – Public Relations seminar: Moving On Up. PR for troubled times. How does public relations help organisations in time of economic and social stress? Can it assist organisations and individuals to cut through the mess and get through to better times? Is there a value to planned and sustained PR in good times and bad? Answers to these questions and more at a this public relations seminar. A one-and-a-half day workshop designed to show how PR works in the 21st century and plays a vital role in keeping organisations focused and effective despite challenges that come their way. This will be a hands-on event that will be useful and valuable to PR practitioners and to the people who work most closely with them, including general management, marketing management and human resources management. It will be hosted by a leading local practitioner with 30 years’ experience in the field. The first day will deal with comprehensive PR issues, including planning and evaluation, while day two will be a specific writing workshop, which will also be of value to people in advertising, e-communication, broadcasting and journalism. Costs: Day one (9am to 5pm) $75; Day two (9am to 2pm) $35; Both days: $100 (includes teas and meals and materials). More information and bookings from homeschool@mweb.co.zw or 0772 245292. The venue will be The Mustard Seed conference room, Highlands.
Tuesday November 29 – Fun pub quiz. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Arrive 6.15pm for 6.45pm start. Food and soft drinks, hot beverages on sale. BYO alcoholic beverages. A fun event for teams – come along and join a team or bring a team. Booking essential: call 0737 694383. Quizmaster tonight John Reid-Rowland.
Tuesday November 29 – Italian movie night: Perfetti Sconosciuti (Prefect Strangers). Tristan’s Bar, 14 Aintree Road. Starts 6.30pm. Curries available at $10 a plate. Dante members $3, all others $5. Arranged by the Dante Alighieri Society. Book by calling 0773 365232. Perfetti Sconosciuti is a bitter-sweet ensemble comedy that follows a group of old friends who meet for dinner. The film tackles a subject important to these times, when social media has entered into fragile territories and affects almost everyone’s lives. This film marks the rebirth of the “intelligent comedy” and is already received successful results at the box office in Italy. IMbD rates it at 7.7/10 – Drama, Comedy. Duration: 1hr 37mins
Thursday December 1 – November Four Seasons Designer Lunch. Featuring fashions from Aurora Hill, at the start of the festive season. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Tickets $15 per person, includes luncheon, fashions and entertainment (by Mande Snyman). Raffle and spot prizes, fun for all. Arrivals between 12 noon and 12.30pm. Book by calling 0737 694383 or e-mailing aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw. Ticket sales can be done by card or EcoCash.
Thursday December 1 – Tuku and the Twin Rivers Choir. A concert featuring Zimbabwe’s legendary Oliver Mtukudzi and the award-winning Twin Rivers School Choir, in the Twin Rivers School hall, Belgravia. A fundraiser for the choir’s tour to South Africa to perform at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in 2017. 6.30pm start. Advance booking essential, and tickets at $10 now on sale at The Spotlight. Supported by NMB Bank.
Thursday December 1 to Thursday December 22 – the Reps 2016 panto, Snow White. Fun for the whole family, featuring Amy Bolt as Snow White and a top cast, directed by Graham Crutchley. The time-honoured fairy tale brought to life in an hilarious production. Booking now open at The Spotlight. Matinees on all Saturdays as well as closing day, Thursday December 22 (Unity Day).
Friday December 2 – Island Hospice night run/walk. Borrowdale race course, starts 6pm. T-shirts will be given out and there are lots of spot prizes, food and drink. Santa Claus will be there. Entry $5,unde-10s $3. All in aid of Island Hospice.
Saturday December 3 – The Girl On The Train Meets Rotten Row. Reps Theatre main stage, 6.30pm. To launch Petina Gappah’s new book, Rotten Row, and to celebrate the success of Paul Hawkins’s sensational bestseller, The Girl on the Train, the Creative Zimbabwe Trust hosts an evening of conversation and dramatic readings hosted by Chipo Chung and directed by Zane Lucas, featuring these two phenomenal award-winning authors. The event will be followed by an after-party at Gava’s, free of charge to ticket-holders and $5 to non-ticket-holders. An opportunity to enjoy an evening of books, laughter, music and conversation with three of Zimbabwe brightest stars and to buy their books at discounted prices. Tickets $15, now available at The Spotlight
Saturday December 3 – Car Boot Sale. Borrowdale Country Club. Sellers $5 per stand and buyers $1 per person entry. Gates open at 7.30am for sellers and 8.30am for buyers. Last car boot sale of 2016 at Borrowdale Country Club. More information from (04) 861087 or 0772 235115.
Sunday December 4 – Rain Dance Party. Featuring Legends band. Borrowdale Country Club from midday. Roast lunch available from 1pm. Booking essential on (04) 861087 or 0772 235115
Sunday December 4 – Willowmead Junction annual Christmas fayre. Arts and crafts, baked items, jams, decorations, jewellery, clothes, Father Christmas, treasure hunt, showcase of musicians. Should you be interested in exhibiting please send an email to sarah@willowmeadjunction.co.zw
Sunday December 4 – FaBFusion live at Casa Mia. 12noon onwards. Playground area for children. No entry fee. Enjoy the superb cuisine of Casa Mia, an ideal family restaurant Booking essential, please call (04) 332044.
Tuesday December 6 to Friday December-9 – Good Housekeeping and Cookery Course. Run by Ann Hamilton King. Cost $80 per student for the four-day course, 9am to 1pm each day. Venue: 12 Fleetwood Road, Alexandra Park. Contact Malcolm on 0775 585885 or (04) 744029 or 745704 or call Ann on 0772 133016.
Friday December 9 – The Sixth Annual Superbrand Awards Ceremony. Gala dinner at Rainbow Towers. $90 per person. Theme: The Oscars. Network, make new business connections and stand out. Partnership opportunities and exhibition space available. Contact Chiedza on 0774 336077 or e-mail chiedzam@mazim.co.zw for more information.
Saturday December 10 – Music workshop. Arranged by the German Embassy and the Zimbabwe German Society. Featuring workshops on violin, cello, piano and chamber music. More information from pr@goetheharare.org
Saturday December 10 – Ballroom and Latin National Open DanceSport Championships. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House, 4.15pm. Bar and catering available, no cooler boxes. End the year on a high at this prestigious evening of ballroom, Latin and classical sequence dancing with competitors from Harare, Bulawayo, South Africa and Lesotho. Tickets: table seats by booking only, in advance (wine and snacks) $20 per person; singles seats available in advance or at the door $10 adults, $5 pensioners and children under 12. For ticket bookings and information please contact 0776 270311 or 0772 302232 or e-mail mish@mweb.co.zw.
Sunday December 11 – Celebs recital. Diarise now: more information soon. Celebrity Subscription Concerts is working with partners to arrange a final recital for the year, and is hoping to host a piano trio.
Monday December 12 – December restaurateurs and hoteliers’ luncheon. The monthly gathering of people in the hospitality trade, ideal as a social and networking platform, and open to all owners and managers. This will be the last lunch of they ear and will have an infusion of Christmas. Contact aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw to find out more.
Tuesday December 13 to Thursday December 15 – Lead the Future youth leadership boot camp. Looking for something constructive yet inexpensive for your teenage son or daughter over the December school holidays? Encourage them to apply for Zimbabwe’s own locally driven youth leadership development programme, Lead The Future. It’s an excellent opportunity to build solid leadership skills, learn strategies to navigate the challenges of youth, overcome peer pressure, determine values and goals, and set them up for success and significance as young adults. Now taking applications. Visit www.ideal-africa.org for application forms and more information or email developingleadersinafrica@gmail.com.
Wednesday December 14 – Christmas Carol Concert. St Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, Avondale, opposite the Avondale Police Station, King George Road. 6.30pm. A family service and celebration of the Christmas story with favourite hymns and carols, followed by tea and Christmas food in the Church Hall. More information from the church office, (04) 339697 or 333854.
Friday December 16 – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree. A fun musical evening, with the accent on festive music, hosted by Mande Snyman. Supper and drinks available. Starts 6.30pm, The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Book by calling 0737 694383 or e-mailing aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw. Entry $5.
Saturday December 17 – FaB Fusion live. Borrowdale Country Club, from 1pm. Bookings essential, so call 0772 235115.
Tuesday December 20 – Christmas Carols evening. Queen of Hearts Cafe & Bakery, 1 Hurworth Road, Highlands. 6pm to 10pm, featuring the talented FaB Fusion Live. Food stalls, mince pies, candy counter, mulled wine, jumping castles. Gates open at 5pm. Shops in the complex open until 6.30pm for late-night shopping. Adults $10, children under 12 $5, under-2s free. Tickets on sale now at Queen Of Hearts, with limited seating. More information from 0771 929914 and thequeenofheartscafe@gmail.com.
Wednesday December 21 – Mann Friday and Tin Roof fundraiser for Island Hospice. Featuring Rob Burrell (Mann Friday) and Ard Matthews (Just Jinger), with special guest Gemma Griffiths. The Tin Roof, Enterprise Road, from early evening. $20 per person. Tickets available from Folio bookshops in Sam Levy’s Village and Arundel Village, as well as from Sorellas and The Tin Roof. Fifth annual fundraiser for Island Hospice from Mann Friday and Tin Roof and a huge success in each of the past four years.
Thursday December 22 – Family Carols Night. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. A family event, with carols presented by singers under the lead of Mande Snyman, and sing-along sheets available for all. Father Christmas may well make an appearance, too! Booking essential: call 0737 694383 or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw.
Sunday December 25 – Christmas Day lunch, featuring entertainment by FabFusion. Wild Geese Lodge, from 12pm. Exciting three-course lunch. Santa will be handing out presents from 12.30pm. Adults $50, children under 12 $25, under 6s $10. Bookings essential, as the event is almost full. Call 0772 145103 or e-mail functions@wildgeese.co.zw
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai–Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term starts Tues Jan 10, ends Thurs April 6 – half term Feb 20-23; second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
The Inns of Zimbabwe has launched Grace’s Cottage in the Bvumba mountains. Now available for guests. Named after the well-known conservationist in the Mutare area between the late 70s and early 90s, Grace Turner, and situated in her former home, overlooking the splendid lower Bvumba. More information from www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw or from Armadillo Travel in Avondale, corner Natal Road and King George Road.
News from Drum Café: We are offering a 10 percent discount for December and January. Finish off 2016 or kick-start 2017 with Drum Cafe and make use of our 10 percent discount on any interactive team-building drumming session or drumming performance for December and January. This is on top of our already lowered special prices for 2016. Make use of this great offer on a world class and truly effective service while you can. Make any event a memorable one, whether big or small, corporate or social, formal or informal. Drum Cafe is the world’s premier interactive team building, performance and events company, with world-class facilitators backed up by outstanding musicians. More information and bookings: contact Allan Kennedy, Drum Cafe Zimbabwe. Visit www.drumcafe.com. Call 0778 505162, Skype: Drum Cafe Zimbabwe, Facebook: Drum Cafe Zimbabwe. E-mail allan@drumcafe.com
Relax and unwind with November specials from Lollie Nel: foot reflexology $10; combined with a readout from the Quantum Resonance Machine $20; 14 muscle balance $15; Bowen body work $15; reiki $15. Call 0772 881877,
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!Entertainment