Chimbamu shines in Swaziland

Nosimilo Mkhonto won the prize as the best lady while Wandile Similane and Fungai Matawa both scored 4/6 to end as the best placed Swazi players.
The top 4 players were clearly better then the rest over the weekend as they also went on to share the blitz prizes as well! In the Blitz, Khanya and Jonathan shared first place with a final score of 5/6 whilst Elisha and Thuso tying for 3rd with 4.5/6.
A successful development section of 16 local players was also held and this was won by Lunga Malinga and Sibonelo Dlamini who both scored 6/7.
Final results for all 3 sections are now available at
Open http://www.chess-results.com/
Blitz http://www.chess-results.com/
Development http://www.chess-results.com/
Meanwhile on the local scene Chitungwiza won the HASCA teams tourney held at Churchill on the 26th of November. They were tied with Oriel boys who were led by Roy Mwadzura who will represent Zimbabwe at the African schools chess individuals in Lusaka, Zambia. Harare High school came third while the youngest team of the tourney the four Kings who were led by Calixto Hernandez, Matthew Mhlanga and Nathan Jasi surprised the high school boys when they came fourth in a star-studded field which included Prince Edward and other schools of repute. Mabvuku High school team which was led by Alex Guzani came fifth and are ste to compete with these teams in the coming year. Oriel Girls were the only girls team and they won one game in this tough tourney. The girls have a lot of potential.All will be set for the African schools chess individuals to be held in Lusaka , Zambia.