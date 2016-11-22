5:38 by ZPP Have your say: Chimanimani West pre-election environment

Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) condemns victimisation, intimidation of voters and partisan food distribution in Chimanimani West ahead of the national assembly by-election to be held on 26 November 2016. ZPP and other concerned civic organisations are gravely worried about the risk of citizens in the constituency being victimised and disenfranchised.