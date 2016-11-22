22.11.2016 5:38
by ZPP

Chimanimani West pre-election environment

Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) condemns victimisation, intimidation of voters and partisan food distribution in Chimanimani West ahead of the national assembly by-election to be held on 26 November 2016. ZPP and other concerned civic organisations are gravely worried about the risk of citizens in the constituency being victimised and disenfranchised.

Zimbabwe-by-elections1It is alleged that Zanu PF, through village heads, has been intimidating villagers by making announcements to the effect that Zanu PF supporters are the only ones who should vote at the by-election. Zanu PF Provincial Youth Chairperson, Mbuso Chingono is also allegedly threatening known opposition activists that on election day there will be people ready to vote on their behalf. ZPP is therefore imploring the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to be strict about who qualifies to be an assisted voter.

Read full report: chimanimani-west-pre-election

