23.11.2016 5:44
by Heal Zimbabwe

Chimanimani Constituency Electoral Environment Review

A by-election is set to take place in Chimanimani West Constituency on Saturday 26th November 2016. The constituency fell vacant after the expulsion of Engineer Thomas Munacho Mutezo from ZANU PF in August 2016 over his links with the opposition party, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF).
Former vice president Joice Mujuru

Former vice president Joice Mujuru

ZimPF is led by former Vice President Dr. Joice Mujuru who was expelled from ZANU PF in 2014. Mutezo was elected into the seat in 2013. In 2008, he was also the ZANU PF candidate for the national assembly elections for the same constituency but lost to Lynette Karenyi (MDC T) . This report is, therefore, a review of the constituency’s electoral environment. It identifies the constituency’s past electoral environment, violations and predicts possible scenarios in the upcoming elections.

Full report: chimanimani-constituency-electoral-environment-review

Zimbabwe's misguided attempt to avert economic collapse by borrowing
Hwange elephant captures - A discussion with Sharon Pincott

FacebookTwitterEmailPrint
Post published in: Featured

Related