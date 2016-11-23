ZimPF is led by former Vice President Dr. Joice Mujuru who was expelled from ZANU PF in 2014. Mutezo was elected into the seat in 2013. In 2008, he was also the ZANU PF candidate for the national assembly elections for the same constituency but lost to Lynette Karenyi (MDC T) . This report is, therefore, a review of the constituency’s electoral environment. It identifies the constituency’s past electoral environment, violations and predicts possible scenarios in the upcoming elections.
Full report: chimanimani-constituency-electoral-environment-review