by Veritas Have your say: Child Marriage and the SADC Model Law Part I

During the past few years the abolition of child marriage has moved up the social reform agenda here and in other African countries. In January this year our Constitutional Court delivered a landmark judgment on the issue in a case brought by Veritas [Mudzuru & Another v Minister of Justice & Others] when the Court declared that provisions of our law that permitted children under the age of 18 to marry violated the Constitution. Later in the year the SADC Parliamentary Forum published a document entitled “Draft Model Law on Eradicating Child Marriage and Protecting Children Already in Marriage”.